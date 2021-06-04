Banner Smoked Fish recalls smoked fish products, salads, pickled fish products, and cream sauce products because of possible health risk

The FDA has released the following:

Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily expending recalling its SMOKED FISH, SALADS, PICKLED FISH PRODUCTS, and CREAM SAUCE PRODUCTS (product names and photos of labels are listed below) of all products within expiry, in all package sizes, all package types and all lots. The recall is because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled smoked fish were distributed through retails and distributions, also online purchasing in NY, NJ, IL, PA, CA, FL, NE, AZ, MA, MD, VA, NV, OR, WI, NC, SC, and GA area.

The product comes in various sizes in both air pack and vacuum packages. The lot number or sell by date are placed on the back of the package.

The products were found to be processed under unsanitary condition. The problem was discovered through FDA routine inspection. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 449 – 1400 Monday to Friday from 8 AM – 4 PM EST.

Product name 1. Barbeque Spiced Smoked Nova Salmon 2. Brook Trout 3. Center Sliced Smoked Norwegian Style Salmon 4. Everything Spiced Smoked Nova Salmon 5. Finest Sliced Salty Lox 6. Finest Sliced Smoked Nova Salmon 7. Irish Cured Smoked Salmon 8. Lox Trimmings 9. Mackerel 10. Naturally Smoked Nova Salmon 11. Noon Hour Smoked Salmon 12. Norwegian Style Smoked Salmon 13. Nova Atlantic Salmon 14. Nova Bits 15. Nova Homarus 16. Nova Lox 17. Nova Salmon 18. Nova Salmon Bagel Cuts 19. Pastrami Nova Atlantic Salmon 20. Pastrami Style Smoked Nova Salmon 21. Pepper Crusted Smoked Nova Salmon 22. Presliced Gravad Lox 23. Presliced Pastrami Style Salmon 24. Presliced Pastrami Style Salmon 25. Presliced Scotch Style Salmon 26. Presliced Scotch Style Salmon 27. Presliced Scotch Style Smoked Salmon 28. Presliced Smoked Atlantic Salmon 29. Sable 30. Sliced Gravlax 31. Sliced Pastrami Style Nova 32. Sliced Smoked Norwegian Style Salmon 33. Sliced Smoked Salmon 34. Sliced Smoked Scotch Style Salmon 35. Smoked Nova Bagel Cuts 36. Smoked Nova Lox 37. Smoked Nova Salmon 38. Smoked Sliced Nova Salmon 39. Smoked Trout 40. Somga 41. Trimmed Nova 42. Whitefish 43. 5 LB HERRING SALAD 44. 5 LB WHITEFISH SALAD 45. 5 LB KIPPERED SALMON SALAD 46. ATLANTIC NOVA SALMON 47. BROOK TROUT FILLET 48. CHILE LOX 49. CHUNKS 50. COLD SMOKED TUNA 51. COLD SMOKED WHITEFISH 52. CREAM SAUCE 53. DRY WHITEFISH 54. EUROPEAN GOURMET NOVA SALMON 55. GRAVAD LOX 56. GROUND NOVA 57. HOMARUS NORWEGIAN 58. KIPPERED SALMON 59. KIPPERED SALMON MEAT 60. MARSHALL NOVA 61. PEPPER CRUSTED SMOKED NOVA 62. PICKLED HERRING FILLET 63. PICKLED LOX 64. PRESLICED SMOKED NOVA SALMON 65. SCOTCH STYLE SALMON 66. SEABASS 67. SLICED ESCOLAR 68. SLICED SABLE 69. SLICED SMOKED NOVA SALMON 70. SLICED SMOKED NOVA TRAY 71. SLICED SMOKED PASTRAMI STYLE NOVA 72. SMOKED ESCOLAR 73. SMOKED CHUBS 74. SMOKED PASTRAMI STYLE SALMON 75. HERRING TID BITS IN CREAM 76. HERRING TID BITS IN WINE 77. TROUT 78. TURBOT 79. WHITEFISH MEAT 80. WHITEFISH SALAD MARSHALL 81. HERRING WHOLE FILLETS IN WINE 82. WHOLE LOX

