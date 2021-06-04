Banner Smoked Fish recalls smoked fish products, salads, pickled fish products, and cream sauce products because of possible health risk

Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. (FDA image)

The FDA has released the following:

Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily expending recalling its SMOKED FISH, SALADS, PICKLED FISH PRODUCTS, and CREAM SAUCE PRODUCTS (product names and photos of labels are listed below) of all products within expiry, in all package sizes, all package types and all lots. The recall is because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled smoked fish were distributed through retails and distributions, also online purchasing in NY, NJ, IL, PA, CA, FL, NE, AZ, MA, MD, VA, NV, OR, WI, NC, SC, and GA area.

The product comes in various sizes in both air pack and vacuum packages. The lot number or sell by date are placed on the back of the package.

The products were found to be processed under unsanitary condition. The problem was discovered through FDA routine inspection. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 449 – 1400 Monday to Friday from 8 AM – 4 PM EST.

 Product name
1.        Barbeque Spiced Smoked Nova Salmon
2.        Brook Trout
3.        Center Sliced Smoked Norwegian Style Salmon
4.        Everything Spiced Smoked Nova Salmon
5.        Finest Sliced Salty Lox
6.        Finest Sliced Smoked Nova Salmon
7.        Irish Cured Smoked Salmon
8.        Lox Trimmings
9.        Mackerel
10.      Naturally Smoked Nova Salmon
11.      Noon Hour Smoked Salmon
12.      Norwegian Style Smoked Salmon
13.      Nova Atlantic Salmon
14.      Nova Bits
15.      Nova Homarus
16.      Nova Lox
17.      Nova Salmon
18.      Nova Salmon Bagel Cuts
19.      Pastrami Nova Atlantic Salmon
20.      Pastrami Style Smoked Nova Salmon
21.      Pepper Crusted Smoked Nova Salmon
22.      Presliced Gravad Lox
23.      Presliced Pastrami Style Salmon
24.      Presliced Pastrami Style Salmon
25.      Presliced Scotch Style Salmon
26.      Presliced Scotch Style Salmon
27.      Presliced Scotch Style Smoked Salmon
28.      Presliced Smoked Atlantic Salmon
29.      Sable
30.      Sliced Gravlax
31.      Sliced Pastrami Style Nova
32.      Sliced Smoked Norwegian Style Salmon
33.      Sliced Smoked Salmon
34.      Sliced Smoked Scotch Style Salmon
35.      Smoked Nova Bagel Cuts
36.      Smoked Nova Lox
37.      Smoked Nova Salmon
38.      Smoked Sliced Nova Salmon
39.      Smoked Trout
40.      Somga
41.      Trimmed Nova
42.      Whitefish
43.      5 LB HERRING SALAD
44.      5 LB WHITEFISH SALAD
45.      5 LB KIPPERED SALMON SALAD
46.      ATLANTIC NOVA SALMON
47.      BROOK TROUT FILLET
48.      CHILE LOX
49.      CHUNKS
50.      COLD SMOKED TUNA
51.      COLD SMOKED WHITEFISH
52.      CREAM SAUCE
53.      DRY WHITEFISH
54.      EUROPEAN GOURMET NOVA SALMON
55.      GRAVAD LOX
56.      GROUND NOVA
57.      HOMARUS NORWEGIAN
58.      KIPPERED SALMON
59.      KIPPERED SALMON MEAT
60.      MARSHALL NOVA
61.      PEPPER CRUSTED SMOKED NOVA
62.      PICKLED HERRING FILLET
63.      PICKLED LOX
64.      PRESLICED SMOKED NOVA SALMON
65.      SCOTCH STYLE SALMON
66.      SEABASS
67.      SLICED ESCOLAR
68.      SLICED SABLE
69.      SLICED SMOKED NOVA SALMON
70.      SLICED SMOKED NOVA TRAY
71.      SLICED SMOKED PASTRAMI STYLE NOVA
72.      SMOKED ESCOLAR
73.      SMOKED CHUBS
74.      SMOKED PASTRAMI STYLE SALMON
75.      HERRING TID BITS IN CREAM
76.      HERRING TID BITS IN WINE
77.      TROUT
78.      TURBOT
79.      WHITEFISH MEAT
80.      WHITEFISH SALAD MARSHALL
81.      HERRING WHOLE FILLETS IN WINE
82.      WHOLE LOX

Click for product photos.

