Banner Smoked Fish recalls smoked fish products, salads, pickled fish products, and cream sauce products because of possible health risk

The FDA has released the following:
Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily expending recalling its SMOKED FISH, SALADS, PICKLED FISH PRODUCTS, and CREAM SAUCE PRODUCTS (product names and photos of labels are listed below) of all products within expiry, in all package sizes, all package types and all lots. The recall is because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled smoked fish were distributed through retails and distributions, also online purchasing in NY, NJ, IL, PA, CA, FL, NE, AZ, MA, MD, VA, NV, OR, WI, NC, SC, and GA area.
The product comes in various sizes in both air pack and vacuum packages. The lot number or sell by date are placed on the back of the package.
The products were found to be processed under unsanitary condition. The problem was discovered through FDA routine inspection. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
Consumers who have purchased these items are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 449 – 1400 Monday to Friday from 8 AM – 4 PM EST.
|Product name
|1.
|Barbeque Spiced Smoked Nova Salmon
|2.
|Brook Trout
|3.
|Center Sliced Smoked Norwegian Style Salmon
|4.
|Everything Spiced Smoked Nova Salmon
|5.
|Finest Sliced Salty Lox
|6.
|Finest Sliced Smoked Nova Salmon
|7.
|Irish Cured Smoked Salmon
|8.
|Lox Trimmings
|9.
|Mackerel
|10.
|Naturally Smoked Nova Salmon
|11.
|Noon Hour Smoked Salmon
|12.
|Norwegian Style Smoked Salmon
|13.
|Nova Atlantic Salmon
|14.
|Nova Bits
|15.
|Nova Homarus
|16.
|Nova Lox
|17.
|Nova Salmon
|18.
|Nova Salmon Bagel Cuts
|19.
|Pastrami Nova Atlantic Salmon
|20.
|Pastrami Style Smoked Nova Salmon
|21.
|Pepper Crusted Smoked Nova Salmon
|22.
|Presliced Gravad Lox
|23.
|Presliced Pastrami Style Salmon
|24.
|Presliced Pastrami Style Salmon
|25.
|Presliced Scotch Style Salmon
|26.
|Presliced Scotch Style Salmon
|27.
|Presliced Scotch Style Smoked Salmon
|28.
|Presliced Smoked Atlantic Salmon
|29.
|Sable
|30.
|Sliced Gravlax
|31.
|Sliced Pastrami Style Nova
|32.
|Sliced Smoked Norwegian Style Salmon
|33.
|Sliced Smoked Salmon
|34.
|Sliced Smoked Scotch Style Salmon
|35.
|Smoked Nova Bagel Cuts
|36.
|Smoked Nova Lox
|37.
|Smoked Nova Salmon
|38.
|Smoked Sliced Nova Salmon
|39.
|Smoked Trout
|40.
|Somga
|41.
|Trimmed Nova
|42.
|Whitefish
|43.
|5 LB HERRING SALAD
|44.
|5 LB WHITEFISH SALAD
|45.
|5 LB KIPPERED SALMON SALAD
|46.
|ATLANTIC NOVA SALMON
|47.
|BROOK TROUT FILLET
|48.
|CHILE LOX
|49.
|CHUNKS
|50.
|COLD SMOKED TUNA
|51.
|COLD SMOKED WHITEFISH
|52.
|CREAM SAUCE
|53.
|DRY WHITEFISH
|54.
|EUROPEAN GOURMET NOVA SALMON
|55.
|GRAVAD LOX
|56.
|GROUND NOVA
|57.
|HOMARUS NORWEGIAN
|58.
|KIPPERED SALMON
|59.
|KIPPERED SALMON MEAT
|60.
|MARSHALL NOVA
|61.
|PEPPER CRUSTED SMOKED NOVA
|62.
|PICKLED HERRING FILLET
|63.
|PICKLED LOX
|64.
|PRESLICED SMOKED NOVA SALMON
|65.
|SCOTCH STYLE SALMON
|66.
|SEABASS
|67.
|SLICED ESCOLAR
|68.
|SLICED SABLE
|69.
|SLICED SMOKED NOVA SALMON
|70.
|SLICED SMOKED NOVA TRAY
|71.
|SLICED SMOKED PASTRAMI STYLE NOVA
|72.
|SMOKED ESCOLAR
|73.
|SMOKED CHUBS
|74.
|SMOKED PASTRAMI STYLE SALMON
|75.
|HERRING TID BITS IN CREAM
|76.
|HERRING TID BITS IN WINE
|77.
|TROUT
|78.
|TURBOT
|79.
|WHITEFISH MEAT
|80.
|WHITEFISH SALAD MARSHALL
|81.
|HERRING WHOLE FILLETS IN WINE
|82.
|WHOLE LOX
