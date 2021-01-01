Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix recalled due to undeclared milk

The FDA has released the following:

Lipari Foods of Warren, MI is recalling its 9 ounce packages of Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix because it contains undeclared milk. People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

The product comes in a 9 ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot #M24501, M26902 with an expiration of 11/2021 on the back of the package and M28201 with an expiration of 12/2021 on the back of the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 9 ounce packages of Backroad Country Spicy Cajun Mix are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Lipari Foods at 1-586-447-3500. Normal business hours are Monday through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm.