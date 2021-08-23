B-Air blower fans recalled due to fire hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:
Name of product:
B-Air VP-33 Blower Fans
Hazard:
The capacitor in the recalled VP-33 blower fans can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Recall date:
August 18, 2021
Units:
About 29,500 (In addition, about 5,000 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:
Intertex at 800-465-7300 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Friday, email at VP33recall@b-air.com or online at www.b-air.com/VP33recall or www.b-air.com and click on the VP-33 recall banner for more information.
Description:
This recall involves the model VP-33 blower fans sold under the B-Air® Brand and intended primarily for commercial use for remediation. The recalled blowers were manufactured before January 1, 2018. The recalled air mover, 1/3 horsepower fans were sold in blue, red or green in a neon yellow-colored box. The B-Air logo is on the vent and on the product label.
Remedy:
Purchasers should immediately stop using the recalled blower fans and contact the firm for a free repair kit including an S-3 capacitor and installation instructions.
Incidents/Injuries:
Intertex has received five reports of the capacitor overheating in the blower fans and causing fire-related property damage totaling about $75,000. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At:
Home Depot and Menard’s nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Home Depot.com from February 2013 through December 2017 for about $200.
Manufacturer(s):
Intertex LLC, of West Chester, Pa.
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-182