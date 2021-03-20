Avanza Pasta, LLC recalls beef and poultry pasts products sold under various brand names in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin

The USDA has released the following:

Avanza Pasta, LLC., an Evanston, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,237 pounds of meat and poultry pasta products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The meat and poultry ravioli and tortellini items were produced on various dates from October 5, 2019 through March 12, 2021. The products subject to recall can be found here:

Package Size Brand Product Name Best By/Use By Dates

16-oz bag AMBROSINO’S Meat Tortellini Best By 3/1/2021, 9/18/2021

16-oz bag AMBROSINO’S Meat Ravioli Large Square Best By 7/1/2021, 11/13/2021

16-oz bag AMBROSINO’S Meat Ravioli Medium Best By 2/5/2021, 11/13/2021

16-oz bag CALABRIA IMPORTS Meat Ravioli Medium Best By 6/8/2021, 9/30/2021, 11/13/2021

16-oz bag CALABRIA IMPORTS Meat Tortellini Best By 3/12/2022

16-oz bag Conte Di SAVOIA Small Meat Ravioli Best By 2/2/2022

16-oz bag Conte Di SAVOIA Sausage Ravioli Medium Best By 2/2/2022

16-oz bag Conte Di SAVOIA Meat Ravioli Large Square Best By 2/2/2022, 2/25/2022

16-oz bag COUNTRYSIDE FRESH MARKETS Meat Ravioli Medium Best By 11/13/2021, 2/25/2022

16-oz bag FRANKIE’S DELI Chianti braised Short Rib Ravioli Medium Best By 2/17/2021, 7/1/2021, 2/3/2022

16-oz bag FRANKIE’S DELI Sausage & Peppers Ravioli Medium Best By 2/18/2021, 2/2/2022

16-oz bag FRANKIE’S DELI Chicken and Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli Medium Best By 2/17/2021, 11/13/2021, 2/15/2022

16-oz bag FRANKIE’S DELI Small Meat Ravioli Best By 2/5/2021, 3/4/2022

16-oz bag FRANKIE’S DELI Chicken & Prosciutto Ravioli Medium Best By 2/17/2021, 3/10/2022

16-oz bag FRANKIE’S DELI Sausage & Broccolini Ravioli Medium Best By 2/11/2021, 2/16/2022

16-oz bag FRANKIE’S DELI Tuscan Chicken Best By 2/12/2022

16-oz bag Frank’s Deli Meat Tortellini Best By 9/18/2021, 1/4/2022

16-oz bag Frank’s Deli Meat Ravioli Large Square Best By 11/13/2021

16-oz bag Frank’s Deli Sausage Ravioli Large Square Best By 7/1/2021

16-oz bag Gene’s Sausage Ravioli Medium Best By 2/5/2021, 7/1/2021

16-oz bag Gene’s Meat Ravioli Medium Best By 2/5/2021, 7/1/2021, 9/30/2021

16-oz bag Gene’s Chianti braised Short Rib Medium Best By 2/17/2021, 7/1/2021

16-oz bag MartketPlace On Oakton Sausage Ravioli Medium Best By 7/1/2021

16-oz bag MartketPlace On Oakton Meat Ravioli Medium Best By 6/8/2021

16-oz bag MartketPlace On Oakton Meat Tortellini Best By 3/1/2021

16-oz bag Minelli MEAT & DELI Meat Ravioli Medium Best By 7/1/2021, 9/30/2021

16-oz bag Minelli MEAT & DELI Sausage Ravioli Medium Best By 7/1/2021, 11/15/2021

16-oz bag Minelli MEAT & DELI Sausage and Peppers Round Best By 9/22/2021

16-oz bag Minelli MEAT & DELI Meat Ravioli Large Square Best By 11/13/2021

16-oz bag Nature’s Best Sausage & Peppers Ravioli Medium Best By 9/22/2021

16-oz bag Nature’s Best Round Sausage & Pepper Ravioli Best By 9/22/2021

16-oz bag Nature’s Best Chianti Braised Short Rib Large Round Best By 1/13/2022

16-oz bag Piatto Pronto Tuscan Chicken Medium Best By 6/17/2021, 1/4/2022

16-oz bag Piatto Pronto Chicken & Proscuitto Ravioli Round Best By 2/17/2021

16-oz bag Piatto Pronto Chianti Braised Short Rib Medium Best By 7/1/2021, 1/13/2022

16-oz bag PRISCO’S FAMILY MARKET Chicken & Smoked Mozzarella Large Round Best By 2/17/2021

16-oz bag PRISCO’S FAMILY MARKET Sausage & Brocollini Ravioli Large Square Best By 2/11/2021

16-oz bag PRISCO’S FAMILY MARKET Sausage Ravioli Large Square Best By 7/1/2021, 11/15/2021

16-oz bag PRISCO’S FAMILY MARKET Meat Ravioli Large Square Best By 11/13/2021, 10/17/2020, 2/5/2021

16-oz bag PRISCO’S FAMILY MARKET Spinach & Proscuitto Ravioli Large Square Best By 8/27/2021

16-oz bag PRISCO’S FAMILY MARKET Chianti Braised Short Rib Large Round Best By 7/1/2021

16-oz bag S&T PROVISIONS Meat Ravioli Medium Best By 7/1/2021, 11/13/2021

16-oz bag S&T PROVISIONS Meat Tortellini Best By 3/1/2021

16-oz bag TONY’S ITALIAN DELI & SUBS Meat Ravioli Medium Best By 2/5/2021, 6/8/2021, 11/13/2021

16-oz bag TONY’S ITALIAN DELI & SUBS Meat Tortellini Best By 3/1/2021

16-oz bag TONY’S ITALIAN DELI & SUBS Sausage Ravioli Medium Best By 7/1/2021, 2/2/2022

16-oz bag Vesuvio Bakery and Deli Meat Ravioli Large Square Best By 11/13/2021, 2/2/2022

16-oz bag Vesuvio Bakery and Deli Meat Ravioli Medium Best By 7/1/2021

5-lb bag Avanza Pasta Chianti Braised Short Rib Ravoli Use By 2/5/2021

5-lb bag Avanza Pasta Large Square Meat Ravioli Use By 10/17/2020, 12/3/2020, 6/8/2021, 2/25/2022

5-lb bag Avanza Pasta Chicken Tortellini Use By 2/12/2022

5-lb bag Avanza Pasta Original Meat Ravioli Use By 10/19/2020, 7/1/2021, 2/2/2022

16-oz bag Avanza Pasta Meat Ravioli Large Square Best By 10/17/2020, 2/5/2021, 2/25/2022

5-lb bag Avanza Pasta Large Square Sausage & Broccolini Ravioli Use By 2/11/2021

8-oz bag Avanza Pasta Meat Tortellini Use By 10/18/2020, 1/6/2021, 2/25/2022

16-oz bag Avanza Pasta Meat Tortellini Best By 3/1/2021, 2/25/2022

16-oz bag Avanza Pasta Meat Ravioli Small Best By 10/17/2020, 2/5/2021, 2/2/2022

16-oz bag Fratello’s Meat Ravioli Large Square Use By 10/3/2020, 11/13/2021

16-oz bag Fratello’s Meat Tortellini Best By 2/25/2022

16-oz bag PRISCO’S FAMILY MARKET Meat Ravioli Medium Besy By 11/13/2021

16-oz bag PRISCO’S FAMILY MARKET Tuscan Chicken Large Square Best By 10/17/2020

16-oz bag CAPUTO Meat Tortellini Use By 1/6/2021, 3/1/2021, 9/18/2021

16-oz bag COUNTRYSIDE FRESH MARKETS Meat Tortellini Best By 9/18/2021, 1/4/2022

16-oz bag S&T PROVISIONS Sausage Ravioli Large Square Best By 7/1/2021

5-lb bag TONY’S ITALIAN DELI & SUBS Meat Ravioli Medium Best By 9/30/2021

The products subject to recall do not bear an establishment number nor the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants, distributors, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during in-commerce surveillance activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Pavlos Loumbroukos, Operations Manager for Avanza Pasta, LLC., at (847) 584-2891.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

