Avanti Frozen Foods recalls frozen cooked shrimp because of possible health risk

The FDA has released the following:

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, with an abundance of caution, is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021

Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected product details are as below. The brand names of the products are: Censea/Hannaford/Open acres/Waterfront Bistro/Honest catch/COS/365/Meijer

Product Description Unit Size Container Description Storage Instructions Code Expiration Date CENSEA, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail Off Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 140313D, 140314D, 140315D, 140316D 5/7/2022, 5/8/2022, 5/9/2022, 5/10/2022 CHICKEN OF THE SEA, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 16oz Polythene Trays Frozen 91AS/02UN/216, 91AS/03UN/217 5/1/2022, 5/2/2022 HONEST CATCH, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 3150-GFF 11/9/2022 CWNO , Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF 7 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 91AS/06UN/220D, 91AS/07UN/221C, 91AS/23HN/206B, 91AS/24HN/207 1/23/2022, 1/24/2022, 2/6/2022, 2/7/2022 HANNAFORD, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen AVF 30920 EF, AVF 31020 EF 10/25/2022, 10/26/2022 WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce 16oz Polythene Trays Frozen 20305, 20306 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022 OPEN ACRES, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 02572 0307 11, 02572 0308 11 11/2/2022, 11/3/2022 365, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF 2 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 91AS/29HN/212B, 91AS/30HN/213, 4/29/2022, 4/30/2022 MEIJER, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF 1 LB Printed Polythene Pouch Frozen 29720 49982, 29820 49982, 30220 50736, 30320 50736, 30520 49486, 30620 49486, 30920 50737, 31020 50737 10/22/2022, 10/23/2022, 10/27/2022, 10/28/2022, 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022, 11/3/2022, 11/4/2022

Products not bearing these codes are not affected by or involved in this recall.

There have been 6 reports of Salmonella-related illness to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. The potential for contamination was identified by FDA based on its prior testing of frozen cooked shrimp imported by Avanti Frozen Foods that was found to contain Salmonella. Avanti Frozen Foods did not distribute and destroyed that prior shipment found to be violative. The company has taken preventative steps to eliminate the potential for future contamination.

Consumers who have purchased the above product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at +914023310260/+914023310261, Mon – Fri :10:00 hrs -16:00 hrs , GMT+5.5.