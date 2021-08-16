Avanti Frozen Foods expands recall of frozen cooked shrimp because of possible salmonella contamination

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, is voluntarily expanding a prior recall issued on June 25,2021 to include certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021.

This recall expansion has been initiated out of an abundance of precaution and will cover a large amount of product that has not been associated with any illness but been undertaken following discussions with FDA and CDC and reflects Avanti’s commitment to Public health and safety.

Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected product details in the expansion are as below

Product DescriptionUnit SizeContainer
Description		Storage
Instructions		CodeExpiration Date
BIG RIVER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen10.02.2022, 10.03.2022, 10.05.202210/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/05/2022
365, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/18HN/201D, 91AS/19HN/202A, 91AS/28YN/272A, 91AS/30YN/27404/18/2022, 04/19/2022, 06/28/2022, 06/30/2022
AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		FrozenAQ-23-2950-1, AQ-23-2960-1, AQ-23-3380-1, AQ-23-3390-1, AQ-23-3520-1, AQ-23-3530-110/21/2022, 10/22/2022, 12/03/2022, 12/04/2022, 12/17/2022, 12/18/2022
AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		FrozenAQ-23-2930-1, AQ-23-2940-1, AQ-23-3180-1, AQ-23-3200-1, AQ-23-3450-1, AQ-23-3470-110/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 11/13/2022, 11/15/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/12/2022
CENSEA, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen140323D, 140324D, 140325D, 140326D, 140329D, 140330D, 140331D, 140332D11/18/2022, 11/19/2022, 11/20/2022, 11/21/2022, 11/24/2022, 11/25/2022, 11/26/2022, 11/27/2022
COS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce16 OZ.Printed Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/12HN/195C, 91AS/13HN/196A, 91AS/26YN/270C, 91AS/27YN/271B10/11/2022, 10/12/2022, 12/25/2022, 12/26/2022
CWNO BRAND, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF7 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/08YN/252D, 91AS/10YN/254A, 91AS/13YN/257D, 91AS/14YN/258C, 91AS/21YN/265A, 91AS/22YN/266A03/08/2022, 03/10/2022, 03/13/2022, 03/14/2022, 03/21/2022, 03/22/2022
FIRST STREET, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen1879-03291, 1879-0330111/23/2022, 11/24/2022
Nature’s Promise, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF12 OZ.Printed Polythene
Pouch		FrozenEF AVF 0061 107/05/2022
HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen02572 0328 10, 02572 0353 10, 02572 0358 1011/23/2022, 12/18/2022, 12/23/2022
HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen02572 0329 1011/24/2022
HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen46002310, 49002310, 58002310, 6100231010/16/2022, 10/17/2022
HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen61002300, 7000230010/17/2022
MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen28520 49485, 28620 49485, 32320 50738, 32420 50738, 33420 50739, 33520 5073910/10/2022, 10/11/2022, 11/17/2022, 11/18/2022, 11/28/2022, 11/29/2022
MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce10 OZ.Printed Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/09HN/192C, 91AS/10HN/193A, 91AS/21HN/204D, 91AS/13YN/257B, 91AS/31YN/275B10/08/2022, 10/09/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/12/2022, 12/30/2022
MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce16 OZ.Printed Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022
MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce20 OZ.Printed Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022
COS,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/07TP/282B01/06/2023
SANDBAR, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		FrozenAVF 29220 EF, AVF 29320 EF, 91AS/11YN/255B, 91AS/14YN/258D, 91AS/28YN/272B, 91AS/29YN/273A, 91AS/31YN/275C, 91AS/01TP/276C, 91AS/12TP/287C, 91AS/13TP/288A10/17/2022, 10/18/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/27/2022, 12/28/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022, 01/11/2023, 01/12/2023
SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen27296-20-316, 27296-20-31711/10/2022, 11/11/2022
SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen27296-20-318, 27296-20-32011/12/2022, 11/14/2022
WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce16 OZ.Polythene TraysFrozen20277, 20278, 20282, 20283, 20294, 20295, 20342, 20344, 20346, 20347, 20357, 20358, 20365, 21003, 21005, 21006, 21007, 21008, 21009, 21010, 21011, 2101310/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/07/2022, 10/08/2022, 10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/06/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/11/2022, 12/21/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022, 01/02/2023, 01/04/2023, 01/05/2023, 01/06/2023, 01/07/2023, 01/08/2023, 01/09/2023, 01/10/2023, 01/12/2023
WELLSLEYFARMS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce40 OZ.Polythene TraysFrozen91AS/01HN/184A, 91AS/04HN/187E09/30/2023, 10/03/2022
WFNOBRANDS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce40 OZ.Polythene TraysFrozen91AS/31YN/275, 91AS/01TP/27606/30/2022, 07/01/2023
HANNAFORD,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		FrozenAVF 00721 EF, AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF12/28/2022, 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022
FOODLION,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		FrozenAVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF, AVF 01021 EF12/29/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022

Products not bearing these codes are not affected by or involved in this recall. There have been 9 reports of Salmonella-related illness to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. The company has taken several preventive steps and initiatives to eliminate potential for future contaminations.

Consumers who have purchased the above product are urged not to consume the recalled product and to return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may contact the company at +914023310260/+914023310261, Mon – Fri :10:00 am – 5:00 PM , GMT+5.5.

