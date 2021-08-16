Avanti Frozen Foods expands recall of frozen cooked shrimp because of possible salmonella contamination

The FDA has released the following:
Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, is voluntarily expanding a prior recall issued on June 25,2021 to include certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021.
This recall expansion has been initiated out of an abundance of precaution and will cover a large amount of product that has not been associated with any illness but been undertaken following discussions with FDA and CDC and reflects Avanti’s commitment to Public health and safety.
Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The affected product details in the expansion are as below
|Product Description
|Unit Size
|Container
Description
|Storage
Instructions
|Code
|Expiration Date
|BIG RIVER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|10.02.2022, 10.03.2022, 10.05.2022
|10/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/05/2022
|365, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/18HN/201D, 91AS/19HN/202A, 91AS/28YN/272A, 91AS/30YN/274
|04/18/2022, 04/19/2022, 06/28/2022, 06/30/2022
|AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|AQ-23-2950-1, AQ-23-2960-1, AQ-23-3380-1, AQ-23-3390-1, AQ-23-3520-1, AQ-23-3530-1
|10/21/2022, 10/22/2022, 12/03/2022, 12/04/2022, 12/17/2022, 12/18/2022
|AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|AQ-23-2930-1, AQ-23-2940-1, AQ-23-3180-1, AQ-23-3200-1, AQ-23-3450-1, AQ-23-3470-1
|10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 11/13/2022, 11/15/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/12/2022
|CENSEA, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|140323D, 140324D, 140325D, 140326D, 140329D, 140330D, 140331D, 140332D
|11/18/2022, 11/19/2022, 11/20/2022, 11/21/2022, 11/24/2022, 11/25/2022, 11/26/2022, 11/27/2022
|COS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|16 OZ.
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/12HN/195C, 91AS/13HN/196A, 91AS/26YN/270C, 91AS/27YN/271B
|10/11/2022, 10/12/2022, 12/25/2022, 12/26/2022
|CWNO BRAND, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|7 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/08YN/252D, 91AS/10YN/254A, 91AS/13YN/257D, 91AS/14YN/258C, 91AS/21YN/265A, 91AS/22YN/266A
|03/08/2022, 03/10/2022, 03/13/2022, 03/14/2022, 03/21/2022, 03/22/2022
|FIRST STREET, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|1879-03291, 1879-03301
|11/23/2022, 11/24/2022
|Nature’s Promise, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|12 OZ.
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|EF AVF 0061 1
|07/05/2022
|HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|02572 0328 10, 02572 0353 10, 02572 0358 10
|11/23/2022, 12/18/2022, 12/23/2022
|HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|02572 0329 10
|11/24/2022
|HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|46002310, 49002310, 58002310, 61002310
|10/16/2022, 10/17/2022
|HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|61002300, 70002300
|10/17/2022
|MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|28520 49485, 28620 49485, 32320 50738, 32420 50738, 33420 50739, 33520 50739
|10/10/2022, 10/11/2022, 11/17/2022, 11/18/2022, 11/28/2022, 11/29/2022
|MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|10 OZ.
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/09HN/192C, 91AS/10HN/193A, 91AS/21HN/204D, 91AS/13YN/257B, 91AS/31YN/275B
|10/08/2022, 10/09/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/12/2022, 12/30/2022
|MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|16 OZ.
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A
|10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022
|MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|20 OZ.
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A
|10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022
|COS,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/07TP/282B
|01/06/2023
|SANDBAR, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|AVF 29220 EF, AVF 29320 EF, 91AS/11YN/255B, 91AS/14YN/258D, 91AS/28YN/272B, 91AS/29YN/273A, 91AS/31YN/275C, 91AS/01TP/276C, 91AS/12TP/287C, 91AS/13TP/288A
|10/17/2022, 10/18/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/27/2022, 12/28/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022, 01/11/2023, 01/12/2023
|SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|27296-20-316, 27296-20-317
|11/10/2022, 11/11/2022
|SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|27296-20-318, 27296-20-320
|11/12/2022, 11/14/2022
|WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|16 OZ.
|Polythene Trays
|Frozen
|20277, 20278, 20282, 20283, 20294, 20295, 20342, 20344, 20346, 20347, 20357, 20358, 20365, 21003, 21005, 21006, 21007, 21008, 21009, 21010, 21011, 21013
|10/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/07/2022, 10/08/2022, 10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/06/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/11/2022, 12/21/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022, 01/02/2023, 01/04/2023, 01/05/2023, 01/06/2023, 01/07/2023, 01/08/2023, 01/09/2023, 01/10/2023, 01/12/2023
|WELLSLEYFARMS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|40 OZ.
|Polythene Trays
|Frozen
|91AS/01HN/184A, 91AS/04HN/187E
|09/30/2023, 10/03/2022
|WFNOBRANDS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|40 OZ.
|Polythene Trays
|Frozen
|91AS/31YN/275, 91AS/01TP/276
|06/30/2022, 07/01/2023
|HANNAFORD,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|AVF 00721 EF, AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF
|12/28/2022, 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022
|FOODLION,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene
Pouch
|Frozen
|AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF, AVF 01021 EF
|12/29/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022
Products not bearing these codes are not affected by or involved in this recall. There have been 9 reports of Salmonella-related illness to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. The company has taken several preventive steps and initiatives to eliminate potential for future contaminations.
Consumers who have purchased the above product are urged not to consume the recalled product and to return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may contact the company at +914023310260/+914023310261, Mon – Fri :10:00 am – 5:00 PM , GMT+5.5.