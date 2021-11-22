Audi is recalling over 200,000 vehicles due to potentially disabled air bags

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Product Recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Disabled Passenger Air Bag

A disabled passenger air bag increases the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V874000

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Components SEATS, AIR BAGS

Potential Number of Units Affected 208,332

Summary

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2017-2020 A4 Allroad, A4 Sedan, 2018-2019 RS5 Coupe, 2019 RS5 Sportback, 2018-2020 A5 Cabriolet, A5 Coupe, A5 Sportback, S4 Sedan, S5 Cabriolet, S5 Coupe, and Audi S5 Sportback vehicles. The cable connecting the seat heater to the Passenger Occupant Detection System (PODS) may have a contact fault, causing the software to misdiagnose a malfunction and disable the passenger air bag.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the connecting cable and either the heating mat or entire seat cover, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 7, 2022. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Audi’s number for this recall is 74E3. This recall is an expansion of Recall 19V-547 (74D9). Vehicles previously repaired under 19V-547 will need to return for the new remedy.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.15 Affected Products 

Vehicles

MAKEMODELYEAR
 
AUDIA42017-2020
AUDIA52018-2020
AUDIRS52018-2019
AUDIS42018-2020
AUDIS52018-2020

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular