Audi is recalling over 200,000 vehicles due to potentially disabled air bags

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Disabled Passenger Air Bag

A disabled passenger air bag increases the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V874000

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Components SEATS, AIR BAGS

Potential Number of Units Affected 208,332

Summary

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2017-2020 A4 Allroad, A4 Sedan, 2018-2019 RS5 Coupe, 2019 RS5 Sportback, 2018-2020 A5 Cabriolet, A5 Coupe, A5 Sportback, S4 Sedan, S5 Cabriolet, S5 Coupe, and Audi S5 Sportback vehicles. The cable connecting the seat heater to the Passenger Occupant Detection System (PODS) may have a contact fault, causing the software to misdiagnose a malfunction and disable the passenger air bag.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the connecting cable and either the heating mat or entire seat cover, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 7, 2022. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Audi’s number for this recall is 74E3. This recall is an expansion of Recall 19V-547 (74D9). Vehicles previously repaired under 19V-547 will need to return for the new remedy.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.15 Affected Products

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR AUDI A4 2017-2020 AUDI A5 2018-2020 AUDI RS5 2018-2019 AUDI S4 2018-2020 AUDI S5 2018-2020