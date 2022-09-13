The FDA has released the following:

“ANKUR” Muktanand Foods Inc. 483 Thomas Dr. Bensenville, IL 60106 is recalling its 14 Oz (400 gm) packages of “Golden Raisin” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have severe sensitivity to Sulfites may run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions, if they consume this product.

The product was sold in retail stores nationwide.

The product comes in 14 Oz, clear plastic package with UPC Code 8904 1704 10327. All ANKUR GOLDEN RAISIN 14Oz is impacted by this recall regardless of the presence or absence of a batch number.

No illness have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated immediately after it was discovered that product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Sulfite.

Consumers who have purchased 14 Oz packet of “Ankur Golden Raisin” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with question may call Raxa Desai at 630-595-1118 Monday to Friday 9 am to 5 pm CST.