American Outdoor Brands recalls Caldwell Earmuffs with rechargeable lithium battery packs due to fire and burn hazards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

Caldwell E-Max® Pro BT Earmuffs with rechargeable lithium battery packs

Hazard:

The soldering within the lithium-battery pack housing can allow the wiring to detach and cause the unit to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:

Replace

Recall date:

July 21, 2021

Units:

About 13,740 (In addition, about 88 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

American Outdoor Brands toll-free at 877-416-5167 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on Fridays, email support@caldwellshooting.com, or www.caldwellshooting.com/recall or www.caldwellshooting.com and click on the “Recall” link under the “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Caldwell® rechargeable lithium-battery pack (SKU No. 1108859) that was included with black E-Max® Pro BT Earmuffs (SKU No. 1099596), which provide hearing protection while shooting firearms. The rechargeable lithium-battery pack is housed in one of the earmuffs. The battery pack is 3.7 V and has a gray exterior. It measures 1.25 inches x 1.5 inches. The name Caldwell is on the exterior of the battery pack. The earmuffs also can operate with three AAA alkaline batteries.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately remove the recalled lithium-battery pack from the earmuffs and contact American Outdoor Brands for disposal instructions in accordance with local laws and to receive free replacement alkaline batteries; including shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Midway USA, Bass Pro Shops and Davidsons stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from April 2021 through May 2021 for about $100 for the earmuffs.

Importer(s):

American Outdoor Brands Inc., of Columbia, Mo.

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

21-167