American Outdoor Brands recalls Caldwell Earmuffs with rechargeable lithium battery packs due to fire and burn hazards

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Caldwell E-Max® Pro BT Earmuffs with rechargeable lithium battery packs (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
Caldwell E-Max® Pro BT Earmuffs with rechargeable lithium battery packs

Hazard:
The soldering within the lithium-battery pack housing can allow the wiring to detach and cause the unit to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace

Recall date:
July 21, 2021

Units:
About 13,740 (In addition, about 88 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:
American Outdoor Brands toll-free at 877-416-5167 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on Fridays, email support@caldwellshooting.com, or www.caldwellshooting.com/recall or www.caldwellshooting.com and click on the “Recall” link under the “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves the Caldwell® rechargeable lithium-battery pack (SKU No. 1108859) that was included with black E-Max® Pro BT Earmuffs (SKU No. 1099596), which provide hearing protection while shooting firearms. The rechargeable lithium-battery pack is housed in one of the earmuffs. The battery pack is 3.7 V and has a gray exterior. It measures 1.25 inches x 1.5 inches. The name Caldwell is on the exterior of the battery pack. The earmuffs also can operate with three AAA alkaline batteries.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately remove the recalled lithium-battery pack from the earmuffs and contact American Outdoor Brands for disposal instructions in accordance with local laws and to receive free replacement alkaline batteries; including shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:
None reported.

Sold At:
Midway USA, Bass Pro Shops and Davidsons stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from April 2021 through May 2021 for about $100 for the earmuffs.

Importer(s):
American Outdoor Brands Inc., of Columbia, Mo.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-167

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories