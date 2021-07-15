Alert issued for BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad due to possible link to salmonella outbreak

The FDA has released the following:

Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella Typhimurium: BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad (July 2021)

Do not eat, sell, or serve BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad produced in IL facility

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections linked to the consumption of BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad produced in the firm’s Rochelle, IL facility.

The FDA is working with BrightFarms to determine if there are additional products that could have been affected. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Recommendation

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad produced in Rochelle, IL. Sunny Crunch salads are packaged in a plastic clamshell container labeled as “fresh from Rochelle, IL.” According to the firm, these products were distributed in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana.

Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and distributors should check their refrigerators and throw away any of the products identified above.

If you purchased or used these products, you should use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces that may have come in contact with the product, to reduce the risk of cross contamination.

FDA recommends that anyone who has symptoms of salmonellosis contact their healthcare provider.

Investigation Background

Although it is early in the investigation, epidemiological and traceback evidence from sick people indicate that this outbreak is linked to BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad produced in Rochelle, IL. Interview data and shopper card records show that five people ate or bought BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad before they got sick. FDA conducted a traceback investigation and identified the farm in Rochelle, IL, as the likely source of the BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad bought by people who became ill.

Case Counts

Total Illnesses: 8

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Last Illness Onset: June 15, 2021

States with Cases: IL (5), WI (3)

Product Distribution*: IL, WI, IA, IN

*Distribution has been confirmed for states listed, but product could have been distributed further, reaching additional states

Who to Contact

Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), you can

Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if you wish to speak directly to a person about your problem.

Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.

Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.