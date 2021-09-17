Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing recalled due to potential contamination

The FDA has released the following:

Drew’s Organics, LLC of Chester, VT is voluntarily recalling one lot code of Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing due to a processing issue that could allow for microbial growth.

The recalled product comes in a 12 fl. oz. glass bottle with the Best if Used By date of Feb 15 2023, and UPC #4099100023169.  The lot code is printed on the shoulder of the bottle above the label.

This action is being taken in cooperation with the US FDA.  Product has been distributed to select Aldi stores between August 20th and September 10th in the following states Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported.  No other Aldi products are affected by this recall.

The recall was initiated after Drew’s Organics, LLC observed a color difference in the Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing after manufacturing.  Investigation revealed out of spec pH with the potential for microbial growth, including Clostridium botulinum, rendering it unsafe for consumption.

Consumers should discontinue use of this product and can return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, please contact Drew’s Organics, LLC between 8:30AM-4:30PM EST Monday-Friday at 1-800-228-2980 or email info@drewsorganics.com.

