ABUS recalls youth helmets due to risk of head injury

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABUS MountZ Youth Helmets (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:
ABUS MountZ Youth Helmets

Hazard:
The recalled helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall Date:
November 10, 2021

Units:
About 790

Consumer Contact
Sedgwick toll-free at 877-643-8415 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or email at abus8077@sedgwick.com or online at https://mobil.abus.com/usa scroll down and click “Read More” on the main page or at: https://mobil.abus.com/usa/on-road/Bike-helmets/Voluntary-Recall.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves the ABUS ACM (MountZ) youth medium sized helmets with about a 21 inch circumference and attached chin strap. The recalled helmets were sold in velvet black and polar white colors. “ABUS” is printed on the left side, front and back of the helmets. The model ACM (MountZ) with the manufactured date of March 2020 or October 2020, is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and return them to ABUS’s Recall Administrator, Sedgwick, free of charge, for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:
None reported

Sold At
Independent bike shops nationwide from April 2020 through October 2021 for about $80.

Manufactured In:
China

Importer(s):
ABUS Mobile Security Inc., of Chicago, Illinois

Recall number:
22-013

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular