365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor sold at Whole Foods Market recalled due to undeclared soy

The FDA has released the following:

Arizona Nutritional Supplements of Chandler, AZ is voluntarily recalling 13.9 oz. containers of “365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor” due to the potential of an undeclared soy allergen. Containers of 365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor were mistakenly packaged with Soy Protein Powder resulting in an undeclared Soy allergen. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to soy may risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product can be identified by the UPC 9948228764, a Best By of 03/04/2023 and Lot 0073984. The affected product was sold at Whole Foods Market locations in the United States between March 24, 2021 and May 6, 2021.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

