Product Recalls
Excedrin recalls more than 400k bottles of popular headache, migraine painkillers
Video
B&G Foods issues voluntary allergy alert on undeclared soy in a limited number of containers of Food Club Garlic Powder that incorrectly contain bacon-flavored bits
CLS Gourmet CL Saigon Food Company recalls meat products produced without benefit of inspection
VW recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bag inflators
Lean Cuisine product recalled over possible bits of plastic found in food
Video
Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken Meal products recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination
FDA advises consumers to avoid Green Gorilla Root Juice due to a potentially harmful undeclared ingredient
Alert issued for Country Meats HOT BBQ Flavor Smoked Pork Snack Sticks that may contain undeclared milk
Honda recalls 1.4M US vehicles for software, other problems
460,000 pole saws recalled because blade may fall off
Drugs recalled after erectile dysfunction medication mixed with antidepressant in packaging ‘mix-up’
Video
Kia recalling 295,000 vehicles due to risk of engine fires
Maribel’s Sweets’ 5oz Cacao Market Cylinder Dark Chocolate Pearls recalled due to undeclared milk
Golden Boy Custard Muffins recalled due to undeclared milk allergens
Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls two Short Cuts vegetable mix products
