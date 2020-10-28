Pritzker tours Pullman Community Center to highlight small business grants

News

by: Julian Crews and WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO —Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to tour the Pullman Community Center in Chicago Wednesday in an effort to show the impact of Illinois business grants initiative.

 An additional $220 million to the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program was announced last week.  It is a pool of state funds for businesses struggling in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information about additional funding for struggling businesses is now available on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular