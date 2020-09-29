Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Pritzker to self-isolate for 14 days after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

A member of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office released a statement Tuesday and said the staff member was tested last week during the office’s weekly tested and was negative.

The staff member then began experiencing symptoms and tested Monday. That test was positive.

“The staffer attended events with the governor on Wednesday in Chicago, Thursday in Marion and Sunday in Marseilles. Both the governor and the staffer were wearing masks during the entirety of their interactions,” according to the statement.

Pritzker and “all other close contacts” will self-isolate for 14 days.

“In addition, all staff who currently report to the office are being tested and must test negative before reporting back to the office. Yesterday, all samples that were ran to test for COVID-19 came back negative,” the statement said.

The staffer has been interviewed and a contact tracing effort is underway, the statement said.

