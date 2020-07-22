Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Pritzker: Restrictions will return to Metro East if COVID cases rise

News

by: Vic Faust

Posted: / Updated:

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker paid a visit to East St. Louis to discuss a recent spike in COVID cases in St. Clair County.

After visiting with officials and employees at the Mary Brown Center, the governor took time to answer questions from the assembled media and address the latest data showing St. Clair County has the highest rate of new coronavirus cases in the state.

“Right here in St. Clair County and Madsion County. It’s extremely important. The rates are too high. It’s bringing he whole state up,” he said. “If it gets beyond 8 percent, we’re going to have to step in and put mitigations in place.”

There is already a statewide mandate on wearing masks. Pritzker said it’s the best way to limit the spread of the virus.

“You’re in a location where there is a likelihood there will be a higher rate of transmission if people are crossing the border to St. Louis and Missouri and coming back and not following mitigations we set for Illinois,” he said.

Pritzker said hanging out in large gatherings in not a good idea.

“If you’re from Illinois and want to go to a restaurant, don’t go to a crowded restaurant. Don’t go to a crowded bar,” he said. “Make sure you are following our advice in the state of Illinois, because that’s what kept our positivity rate lower than our neighbors.”

The governor also addressed President Donald Trump’s plans to send federal troops to Chicago in response to a spike in violent crime.

“He’s not looking to help us reduce violence. He’s looking to create mayhem. He thinks it will help him get reelected in November,” Pritzker said. “Sending these federal protective troops into our cities is an extremely bad idea and will lead to a greater level of mayhem.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular