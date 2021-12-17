Pritzker repeals bill requiring parental notification prior to underage abortions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill Friday that repealed the state’s parental notification act for abortion.

Pritzker called the repeal of the act “essential” and said the law punished the most vulnerable pregnant minors — including victims of rape and physical abuse.

The Parental Notification Act of 1995 required doctors to notify a pregnant minor’s parent within 48 hours prior to an abortion procedure. Pritzker believes it harmed the state’s most vulnerable youth, including victims of rape and domestic abuse, by preventing young people from accessing all of their healthcare options without fear.

“With reproductive rights under attack across the nation, Illinois is once again establishing itself as a leader in ensuring access to healthcare services,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This repeal was essential, because it was the most vulnerable pregnant minors who were punished by this law: victims of rape and physical abuse in unsafe homes.”

The state said amid a wave of legislation across the nation restricting a woman’s right to choose, more from out-of-state are coming to get abortions. According to the most recent data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 7,534 nonresidents received abortions in Illinois in 2019, compared with 2,970 in 2014 and 5,528 in 2017.

In response, Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, of the Diocese of Springfield, condemned the bill — saying it “marks a dark and disgraceful moment in the history of the state of Illinois.

HB 370 is effective January 1, 2024.