Pritzker announces $300 million in relief grants for Illinois childcare providers

Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a press conference in Chicago on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — A whopping $300 million in relief grants will be provided for licensed Illinois child care providers.

At a press conference Thursday morning, Gov. JB Pritzker said the relief grants reached more than 5,000 providers in 2020, and 90% of those recipients have kept their facilities open today.

“Despite all the pains of the pandemic, they’re still able to service Illinois families. For working parents, that makes all the difference,” he said.

Pritzker said the grants are designed to assist the 95,000 children and families who participate in childcare assistance programs the state offers.

The grants will make childcare more affordable, he said, by helping parents go back to work and allowing providers to have a full payroll of trained workers.

Additionally, $100 million worth of bonuses are being sent to workers in child care facilities.

“Our childcare workforce is vital to the success of Illinois workers and the Illinois economy,” he said.