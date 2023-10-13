CHICAGO (WMBD)– Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan have received a federal funding award from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for the Midwest Hydrogen Hub, a $1 billion decarbonization network that uses strategic hydrogen use to reduce carbon emissions.

A Governor’s Office news release states the new hydrogen hub will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 3.9 million metric tons a year.

“The fight against climate change and the path toward a sustainable future require innovative solutions,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

He continued, “Through this collaborative partnership with our neighbors and with the federal government’s support, we will foster a healthy economic environment for the hydrogen production market, while creating more clean energy jobs and lowering emissions across the region.”

Hydrogen use will soon be coming to industrial sectors including steel and glass production, power generation, refining, heavy-duty transportation, and sustainable aviation fuel.

Approximately 13,600 jobs are expected to be created thanks to the Hydrogen Hub. Equitable hiring and contracting practices will be promoted, including:

40 percent of subcontracted dollars going to Minority/Disadvantage Business Enterprises

$30 million for an inclusive entrepreneurship program that will foster new start-ups

45 percent diverse hiring

The Midwest Hydrogen Hub also has the potential to expand into other midwestern states.