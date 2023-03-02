(NewsNation) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been asked to vacate the British residence that was given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesman for the couple said in an email to the Washington Post.

Buckingham Palace requested that the couple empty the home that sits on the grounds of Windsor Castle because it had been offered to Prince Andrew, the Sun tabloid reported.

Harry and Meghan quit life as working royals in 2020 and now reside in California with their two children. Frogmore Cottage was the primary home of Harry and Meghan before they left for the United States.

The home was a gift to the couple from the late queen, who died in September at the age of 96. The couple went back to Britain last year for the funeral.

In February of last year, Harry renewed the lease on the cottage so he could continue serving the queen, the Telegraph reported. The couple completed extensive renovations, said to be around $3 million, on the home before they moved into it in 2019.

Since quitting as working royals and moving to the U.S., Harry and Meghan have spoken extensively about their life inside Buckingham Palace, lodging accusations of racism and detailing familial strife.

The development concerning Frogmore comes ahead of Charles’ coronation in May. It is not yet known whether Harry and Meghan will attend.