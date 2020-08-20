Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Preventing ‘maskne,’ extra blemishes around nose and chin area from wearing a mask

News

by: Rebecca Bartelme

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Whether you wear a cloth or disposable mask when you’re out and about, you may be a victim of ‘maskne’ or acne around your nose and chin from wearing a mask.

“A person who is wearing a mask will get the irritation from it,” said Andrew Tait, PA-C, Aspirus Ironwood Hospital. “Especially if you get warm and sweaty. Any skin that gets warm and sweaty and starts to rub will certainly develop a contact irritant and that’s just kind of a normal response of skin not being happy.”

Tait says the skin on our face is completely different than on the rest of our bodies. So when it comes to cleaning it, it’s important to do it right.

“Wash your face with a good facial cleanser twice a day,” said Tait. “Moisturize after that too after you get done washing. Don’t use body soap on your face because that’s mean for your body. Don’t use soap on your face because your face doesn’t tolerate very well but a good facial cleanser is wonderful stuff to use.”

Another tip from Tait is having a clean mask.

For people using a disposable one Tait says, “If your mask gets wet, if it get damaged, if it gets dirty, it should go in the trash. Especially the disposable ones like I wear here. If you’re mask is in good shape and it looks not dirty, damaged, wet, then you can keep on wearing it. There’s some guidelines that say that you can try to get at least a week out of your mask.”

If you’re wearing a cloth mask Tait adds, “I got several masks that I wear and they just run through the wash cycle. I toss them in the laundry and they get washed. I wear them for the day and they get washed. Just like my pair of socks.”

Local stories

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular