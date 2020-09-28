Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

President Trump to update on national coronavirus testing plan

News

by: Michael Geheren

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — On the day before the first Presidential Debate between incumbent President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an event on the pandemic.

President Trump is expected to deliver updates on the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy, according to the official White House schedule. The speech will happen at 2 p.m. ET.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on CBS’s Face The Nation that the announcement would focus on additional testing the federal government is providing to governors.

Democratic Nominee Joe Biden has no public events scheduled.

The first debate will be Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio. NewsNation will broadcast it live beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular