President Trump grants clemency to rappers Lil Wayne, Kodak Black

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — In his final hours in office, President Donald Trump has granted clemency to rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, along with the former Mayor of Detroit Kwame Kilpatrick, Reuters reports, citing a senior administration official.

Lil Wayne pleaded guilty last month to possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun when his chartered jet landed in Miami in December 2019. He faced a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Kodak Black, 23, who was born Bill Kahan Kapri, is in federal prison for making a false statement in order to buy a firearm.

Kilpatrick was convicted on federal racketeering and other charges in Detroit.

