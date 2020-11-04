President Donald Trump projected to win Texas, securing state’s 38 electoral votes

President Donald Trump gestures while addressing a campaign rally at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pa, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TEXAS (KVEO) — President Donald Trump is projected to win a key state in his hopes to gain re-election.

According to the Associated Press’s reporting, Texas’s 38 electoral votes are expected to go toward Donald Trump.

More than 10.6 million Texans showed up to the polls in this election, compared to 8.9 million in 2016.

As of the time of this writing, President Trump’s projected win comes with 5.6 million votes and 52 percent of the votes to former Vice President Biden’s 5 million votes and 46 percent.

Early numbers showed a slim lead for challenger Joe Biden, however, as the night went on most Texas counties voted in majority for the incumbent president.

Most Texas counties voted for the same party’s candidates that they did in 2016, with Texas’s major metropolitan areas going for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and the rural counties voting for Republican Donald Trump.

Democrats sent in a big push for voters shortly before Election Day with Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigning in the state on Friday. The party saw Texas as a potential swing state during this election.

However, with 82 percent of the expected votes in the books, Texas is on track to vote for the Republican Presidential Candidate for the 11th consecutive time dating back to 1980.

In the Rio Grande Valley, Democrats retained their positions across the board. Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy counties all voted majority for Biden.