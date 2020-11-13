Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Watch Live: Pres. Trump to speak at White House about coronavirus in first public comments since Election Day

News

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak about coronavirus and Operation Warp Speed from the Rose Garden Friday, the White House said.

This will be the president’s first public comments since Joe Biden was called by the Associated Press as the winner of the presidential election Saturday. Trump has avoided public gatherings since Election Day and has declined to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump received a briefing on Operation Warp Speed earlier Friday. The briefing comes just days after both California and Texas hit more than one million confirmed coronavirus cases.

Trump is expected to talk about the U.S. government program that has struck deals with several drugmakers in an effort to help speed up the search for effective treatments for the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. 

One of the major vaccine efforts showed promising results this week. Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on interim data from late stage trials. The data were seen as a crucial step in the battle to contain a pandemic that has killed more than a million people.

The update is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EST. NewsNation will livestream the news conference from this story.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular