Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Pregnant women uncertain about taking COVID-19 vaccine

News

by: Spencer Tracy

Posted: / Updated:

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been a question since the vaccine was first discussed. Is it safe for pregnant women to get the vaccine?

Cristine Espinosa is a front line worker and a new expecting mom. Her first son is due in four months and she was one of the first in New York state to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was in my second trimester when I started my vaccination process. I received my first dose of the Moderna vaccine last week,” said Espinosa, Chief Medical Officer at the Hometown Health Center in Schenectady.

Espinosa says before receiving the vaccine, she did her research.

“Seeing that the science has actually been around for over seven years at this point prior to development, it made me feel confident that one it was going to be safe and effective even in pregnancy,” said she.

She says after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, she only had injection site pain.

“I actually only had the pain for a day and I then felt completely fine,” said Espinosa.

 Dr. Nick Kulbida is the Chair of the OBGYN Department at Ellis Medicine. He says the CDC is saying pregnant should be listed high when it comes to vaccination plans.

“A pregnant woman is initially in a high risk category. So being pregnant plus, being a health care worker, or working in a nursing home, they should consider being vaccinated because they are at a greater risk,” said he.  

Many doctors originally suggested holding off on getting vaccinated because pregnant women were never included in the vaccine studies. But, now some doctors are weighing risk-benefit factors after some pregnant women struggled with the virus.

Experts and the CDC say pregnant women who want the vaccine should get it. And the same recommendation goes for women who are breastfeeding as well.

“There isn’t a simple answer to questions about whether pregnant people or those considering pregnancy should take the vaccine….unfortunately, we have no data on the safety of the vaccine in pregnant and lactating individuals”

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists 

Espinosa says she has some advice for any mom who is conflicted about getting the vaccine or not.

“You want to do everything possible to defend and protect your kid. This is the single best way to fight against COVID-19. So I’m encouraging all moms to get vaccinated as well,” said she.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular