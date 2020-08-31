Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Pregnant woman dies of COVID-19 after co-workers throw surprise baby shower

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ANÁPOLIS, Brazil – A pregnant teacher in Brazil died earlier this month after contracting COVID-19 during a surprise baby shower thrown by co-workers, her brother told Globo.

Camila Graciano, 31, was eight months into a high-risk pregnancy before the party, and had been staying inside as much as possible to avoid getting sick.

Her brother, Daniel Hélio Ambrósio, told Globo a woman who attended the party in Anápolis had no symptoms at the time, but later fell sick and notified all of the attendees. “Unfortunately, my sister was one of the people who were infected,” Ambrósio said.

Graciano’s family struggled to find an open hospital bed for Graciano, but ultimately placed her in a specialist COVID-19 maternity ward Aug. 19. She gave birth at Santa Casa hospital via an emergency cesarean section. The baby was born prematurely but is reportedly otherwise healthy.

According to a hospital statement, Graciano had a history of hypertension, diabetes and obesity, but her family never gave up hope.

“After the birth, my sister showed significant improvement,” Ambrósio said. “The doctors even sent us a message saying, ‘Listen, have faith, because her lungs are improving, the heartbeat is improving (and) her blood pressure is improving.”

Graciano’s health, however, ultimately worsened and she was pronounced dead Aug. 22.

Brazil has recorded over 3.8 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 128,000 deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular