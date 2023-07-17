(NEXSTAR) – It has been three months since the Powerball jackpot was hit, but that could all change following Monday’s drawing.

If a ticket (or tickets) matches the winning numbers below, the jackpot could be the third-largest grand prize in Powerball’s history, and one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history.

The numbers drawn Monday were: 5, 8, 9, 17, and 41, and red Powerball 21. The Power Play multiplier was 4X.

Ahead of the drawing, officials estimated the jackpot to be $900 million, with a cash value of $465.1 million. By the time the drawing was held, officials estimated the jackpot at $922 million.

Should the jackpot roll again after Monday’s drawing, the prize could grow to eclipse $1 billion. It would need to surpass $1.05 billion to become the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $922 million (est. Powerball): July 17, 2023 $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts $754.6 million (Powerball): Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was mid-April when a ticket sold in Ohio matched the winning numbers for a $252.6 million prize.

The next Powerball drawing, regardless of whether there is a winner Monday, will be at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

If you’re lucky enough to win, you’ll have two options to collect your prize: as an annuity, where you receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum payment.

You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of matching all six winning numbers for the top prize. If you miss the top prize, you always have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning one of the nine total prizes available during Powerball.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

If you aren’t lucky enough to win the Powerball jackpot, you’ll have a chance at a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot. Currently estimated at $640 million, the pot ranks as one of the largest in Mega Millions history. The next drawing for that game is Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.