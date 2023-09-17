(NEXSTAR) — Without a winner in Saturday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has propelled to an estimated $638 million ahead of the next draw.

No ticket was able to match all numbers drawn on Saturday, September 16: 8, 11, 19, 24, 46, and red Powerball 5. The Power Play was 2X.

While there were no jackpot-winning tickets, there were 1.2 million tickets that won a prize in the drawing, according to Powerball. Two tickets sold in Arizona and Washington matched all five white balls, producing $1 million winnings each.

This marks the 25th consecutive Powerball drawing without a jackpot winner, pushing the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing to $638 million. This makes the jackpot the third-largest this year, and the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

At its current estimated size, it has edged out a $632.6 million jackpot split by tickets in California and Wisconsin in 2022.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots on record:

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California) $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee) $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 (California) $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin) $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts) $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington) $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland) $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California) $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York) $638 million (est. Sept. 18, 2023)

Should there be a jackpot winner in Monday’s drawing, they’ll have to choose between an annuitized payout of $638 million in yearly payments over 29 years, or a lump sum, which currently sits at an estimated $304.2 million.

If there is no winner in Monday’s drawing, the jackpot has a chance to become the ninth-largest, but would need to grow by roughly $50 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any prize, and a 1 in 292.2 million chance at winning the Powerball jackpot.

Meanwhile, the $1.08 billion jackpot hit this summer remains unclaimed, as does the record-setting $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot hit in Florida last month.