LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — No one won an estimated $576 million jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, and now the stakes are up for Saturday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing.
The jackpot for Saturday night stands at $620 million.
The largest Powerball winnings to date were in November 2022, with a $2.04 billion winner from one single ticket in California. In October this year, someone cashed in on $1.765 billion–also from one ticket in California.
As for Michigan–Cristy Davis of Waterford won a $70 million powerball jackpot in February of 2020.