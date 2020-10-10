‘Powder Puff Bandit’ captured after string of Colorado bank robberies

News

by: Dara Bitler and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado police say a man dubbed the “Powder Puff Bandit” was captured Tuesday in Lakewood, Colorado in connection with a number of bank robberies.

Paul James Hernandez, 33, earned that nickname because he covers his facial tattoos with makeup.

Police say Hernandez is wanted for at least 10 bank robberies this year, including four in January. He previously spent nearly three years in prison for a bank robbery in Arvada, Colorado in 2007.

According to a bulletin released by the FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, he and a female accomplice are accused of holding up banks on Aug. 25, Aug. 31, Sept. 3, Sept. 8 and Sept. 15. 

Hernandez also failed to show up for his court hearing in Arapahoe County on Sept. 10.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers confirmed that a tip led to Hernandez’s arrest.

