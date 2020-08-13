Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Postponed by pandemic: Only 27% of Americans have taken a vacation during COVID-19

News

by: Curtis Booker and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (KVTX) – For many Americans, fear of contracting COVID-19 is outweighing the desire to take that annual planned vacation, one study shows.

But just how many Americans changed or outright canceled their vacation plans due to the virus?

A recent study by IPX 1031, a Fidelity National Financial company, surveyed 2,000 people who have either taken a vacation this year or are planning to do so. 

(Courtesy: IPX 1031)

Over one quarter of respondents said they’ve already taken a vacation since COVID-19 and 20% have plans to take one.

Some respondents plan to put their travel plans on hold (37%) or have opted for a “staycation” at home (15%).

The IPX 1031 report finds that 40% of the respondents outright canceled a vacation and 23% postponed their vacation.

The survey also found that the logistics of traveling will change for respondents as well when those surveyed decide to travel again. Sixty-four percent said they do not feel safe flying on a commercial airplane right now and one third said they will wait until a vaccine is available to fly again.

Some of their key findings:

  • Only 27% of Americans have taken a vacation since COVID-19 began. 62% of those regret taking their vacation due to limitations on the trip. 
  • Only 20% of Americans say they plan to vacation this year. 64% don’t feel safe flying and 33% say they won’t fly until there is a vaccine.  
  • Of those who have vacationed, 70% changed their destination, 81% avoided large cities and 76% monitored COVID-19 cases in the area before traveling. 
  • The most popular domestic travel destinations during COVID-19: 1. California 2. Florida 3. New York 4. Texas 5. Nevada. 
  • 49% of respondents said they would be more likely to take a vacation (or a second vacation) if a second federal stimulus check is issued this year. 

But despite the pandemic, many Americans were determined to find time for relaxation and a vacation this summer. Of the 27% who have already taken a vacation, 28% did take one in March while June was the second most popular month to travel. Fifty-two percent of Americans said they drove to their destination and of those, 72% decided to drive in order to avoid flying.

(Courtesy: IPX 1031)

Travelers gave diverse responses in regards to accommodations, but hotels were the most popular (40%). Americans also said they stayed with family (18%), in short-term rentals like Airbnb (16%) or in vacation homes (9%).

Respondents also stayed longer at their destinations with 55% saying their vacation was longer than it normally would be.

Even as some Americans, may not to fully unplug on vacation, others will be dreaming about a break from work. According to respondents, 56% will leave PTO on the table this year due to COVID-19.

However, with the possibilities of another stimulus check, 50% of those who responded said they would be more likely to take a vacation or an additional vacation if they receive another COVID-19 relief payment.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular