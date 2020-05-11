Live Now
Gov. Pritzker press conference
Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Post-it note left for woman with COVID-19 says no more mail delivery

News

by: Arezow Doost and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Pamela Bilbo says a post-it notified her that she wouldn’t be getting mail due to COVID-19. (Image courtesy: Pamela Bilbo)

SMITHVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Sitting in her kitchen, Pamela Bilbo described the fever and body aches she has experienced. She said it’s a good day because she can get out of bed. 

“It comes in waves,” she explained. “One day doing okay, a few hours later, you are down and out.” Bilbo, 65, said she tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

Last week, she said she found a note in her mail that not only shocked her but added to her stress.

“A little two-inch by two-inch post-it note from my carrier was in there,” said Bilbo. “That said they could no longer deliver my mail because someone had tested positive for COVID-19 at this address.”

Bilbo said that she worried about receiving her bills and packages, including her sister’s cancer medication, which they normally get through the mail. 

“My mailbox is out on the street away from my house. I called Smithville Post office and they couldn’t tell me why except Bastrop police told them to stop my mail,” Bilbo explained.  

Postal officials said Bilbo’s mail service has since been restored, saying the note “was left in error.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by our customer,” communications specialist Becky Hernandez said in an email. “As soon as local postal managers were made aware, they took steps to resolve the issue and have confirmed that mail delivery has resumed.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories