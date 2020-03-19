Listen Now
Porcupine goes on field trip at Shedd Aquarium

Following in the footsteps (pun intended) of Wellington the penguin and SUE the T-Rex, Tyson, a 5-year-old prehensile-tailed porcupine became the latest creature to to take advantage of the fact that Chicago’s popular tourist attractions are currently closed to visitors. In this case, Tyson visited the penguin habitat in Polar Play Zone at Shedd Aquarium, although he seemed more interested in crunching on a hard biscuit, which can help wear down his front teeth. Although the Shedd Aquarium remains closed to visitors, animal care staff remain on duty to care for the aquarium’s residents.

