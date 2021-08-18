Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Pope Francis says getting the COVID-19 vaccine is ‘an act of love’

News

by: Monica Ryan, WJW,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WJW) – Pope Francis and several other members of the clergy appeared in a PSA promoting the COVID-19 vaccines.

The PSA is from the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative in cooperation with the Vatican’s Dicastery for Integral Human Development.

The message in the video is delivered in English, Spanish and Portuguese so as to reach a worldwide audience. The PSA reminds people that “COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and save lives.”

“Thanks to God’s grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19,” Pope Francis said in the PSA. “Getting the vaccines that are authorized by the respective authorities is an act of love. I pray to God that each one of us can make his or her own small gesture of love, no matter how small, love is always grand.”

There are six other clergy members in the video with Pope Francis, including cardinals and archbishops from North, Central and South America.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories