Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

White House tests journalists for COVID-19

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

Members of the media wait in line to receive a test for COVID-19 by the White House Medical Unit before attending a news conference with President Donald Trump in the press briefing room at the White House, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House tested journalists for COVID-19 before Thursday’s press briefing, marking the latest effort by the White House and the White House Correspondents’ Association to keep the new coronavirus off the campus.

The testing followed a report that a member of the White House press corps who was at the White House on Tuesday has experienced symptoms consistent with the disease.

Officials from the White House Medical Unit conducted a rapid form of the COVID-19 test, taking swabs from both nostrils of each press corps member.

Results were expected in time for the briefing that is expected to occur at about 6 p.m. EDT.

President Donald Trump has been tested at least twice for COVID-19, including once using the rapid form of the test administered to reporters. The White House said Trump’s results were negative.

The White House last week also disclosed that anyone expected to be in “close proximity” to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would be administered a COVID-19 test.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories