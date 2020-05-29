Trump to resume fundraisers next month with COVID-19 checks

President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks during a roundtable with industry executives about reopening country after the coronavirus closures, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will resume in-person fundraisers for his re-election campaign next month with additional precautions for the coronavirus.

A Republican National Committee official said Friday that Trump is currently scheduled to hold events on June 11 in Dallas and June 13 in Bedminster, New Jersey, to raise money for Trump Victory, the joint fundraising committee for the RNC, Trump and 22 state Republican parties. Trump last held in-person fundraisers in Florida in early March.

The Texas fundraiser will be at a private home with approximately 25 attendees and will cost $580,600 per couple to attend.

The New Jersey fundraiser will be conducted outdoors at one of the president’s private golf clubs. About 25 attendees will pay $250,000 per person to attend.

The RNC says its “top priority” is ensuring the safety of the president and the fundraiser attendees. It says the events are being designed to comply with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to site cleanings, each attendee be administered a COVID-19 test on the day of the event, fill out a wellness questionnaire and undergo a temperature screening administered by the White House Medical Unit. Similar procedures are in place for anyone in close proximity to the president at the White House.

The RNC says Trump Victory will cover the cost of the COVID-19 testing for its guests.

The president has been itching to return to the campaign trail for weeks as he’s pushed the country toward resuming normal activities after widespread shutdowns meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He’s taken several official trips outside of Washington, but these would mark his first political travel since March 9.

Meanwhile, the president’s presumptive Democratic opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, has taken a slower approach to resuming a normal campaign schedule. He made his first in-person appearance in more than two months on Monday to lay a wreath at a veterans memorial park on Memorial Day.

Trump needled his opponent earlier this month by saying he was willing to make rapid COVID-19 testing kits available to Biden’s campaign so he can resume travel. The Biden campaign has not responded to the offer.