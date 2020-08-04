Trump hosts swearing-in of first Black Air Force chief

Political News

by: DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump, Charles Q. Brown Jr.

President Donald Trump, watches as Vice President Mike Pence swears in Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., as Chief of Staff of the Air Force as his wife Sharene Guilford Brown holds the Bible in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hosted the swearing-in of the first Black Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, in an Oval Office ceremony Tuesday.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Brown, who was confirmed by the Senate in June in a 98-0 vote. Trump called the moment “special” and praised Brown, saying, “You’ve had an incredible career and this is a capper.” He added it was an “amazing achievement” and an “incredible occasion.”

Brown told Trump, “It is a distinct honor for me to have this opportunity.” He assumes the post later this week.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories