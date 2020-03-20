Listen Now
Roe Conn

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health

Trump administration to restrict entry of people without documentation to US, citing virus threat

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration to restrict entry of people without documentation to US, citing virus threat.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories