Trump administration to restrict entry of people without documentation to US, citing virus threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has received the presidential endorsement of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ campaign arm, signaling his growing strength among a constituency that has long been key to rival Bernie Sanders’ success.

In a statement Friday, Rep. Tony Cardenas, the chairman of BOLD PAC — which represents the 37-member Congressional Hispanic Caucus and works to elect Latinos to Congress — said Biden was the first to meet with the group, and they believed that, if he were elected president, he would fight for the nation’s millions of Latinos and people in the U.S. illegally.