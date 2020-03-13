Listen Now
Home Sweet Home Chicago with Jon Hansen filling in for David Hochberg

Appeals court orders new hearing in McGahn subpoena case

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

Former White House Counsel Donald F. McGahn talks with Jan Crawford, Chief Legal Correspondent with CBS News during a session at the Federalist Society Sixth Annual Florida Chapters Conference held at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Friday, January 31, 2020.(Octavio Jones/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The full federal appeals court in Washington, DC, said Friday that it will take up the House of Representatives bid to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress

The decision gives new hope to House Democrats who want McGahn’s testimony before the November elections. Arguments will be held April 28.

The order comes just two weeks after a three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled that judges have no role to play in the subpoena fight between the House and President Donald Trump over the testimony of high-ranking administration officials.

Friday’s order throws out the earlier ruling.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for school and business closings, including closings related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories