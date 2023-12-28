Alderman of Chicago’s 43rd Ward Timmy Knudsen joins Steve Dale, filling in for John Williams, to talk about the performance of Mayor Brandon Johnson, what he hopes to work towards in the coming year, and how the city is trying to handle the migrant crisis.
