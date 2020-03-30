Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ji Suk Yi

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

ABC’s Karl calls Rubio’s tweet on media outrageous, hurtful

Political News
Posted: / Updated:
Marco Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, as the Senate works to pass a coronavirus relief bill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW YORK (AP) — The president of the White House Correspondents’ Association on Monday called on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to apologize for a tweet saying some media members “can’t contain their delight” at reports of Americans getting the coronavirus.

Jonathan Karl, who is ABC News’ White House correspondent, said Rubio’s tweet was outrageous, wrong and hurtful.

There was no immediate response by the Florida Republican by social media or through a query to his Senate staff.

On Sunday, Rubio tweeted that “some in our media can’t contain their glee and delight in reporting the the U.S. has more coronavirus cases” than China.

Beyond being grotesque, he suggested it was bad journalism because he believes the Chinese aren’t telling the truth about how many of their citizens have contracted the virus.

“Who are you talking about, senator?” Karl asked during an appearance on ABC’s “The View.” Rubio has not clarified which media members he believes were gleeful about the number of U.S. cases.

Karl said journalists at CBS and NBC News had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and two members of the White House press corps are suspected of having contracted the virus.

“Who does Marco Rubio think is taking joy and glee at more people being sick?” Karl said.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories