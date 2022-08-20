A 52-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after Davenport Police say he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl after he gave her money and Pokémon trading cards.

Mark Seay, who was arrested on a warrant, faces two charges of second-degree sexual abuse – a Class B felony, and a Class D felony charge of enticing a minor under 16 – sexual purpose, court records say.

On Tuesday, Davenport Police received a report of sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl, arrest affidavits say.

Seay “also did this sex act in the area of Credit Island Park on a different occasion when the victim was still 13 years of age,” affidavits say.

Over the past couple of months, Seay sent money to the victim via CashApp, affidavits say.

“This payment was done so the defendant could touch the victim and/or for their silence,” affidavits say. “In all there were 18 payments made to the victim. The victim was also provided Pokémon trading cards to be touched.”

Seay, who is being held in Scott County Jail on $55,000 cash-only bond, is set to appear for arraignment Sept. 2 in Scott County Court.

A Class B felony carries a sentence up to 25 years. A Class D felony carries a sentence up to five years.