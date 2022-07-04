HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade was disrupted after shots were fired Monday morning.

Town officials on Facebook said suburban police was responding to an “incident” around 10:10 a.m. in downtown Highland Park. Witnesses reported seeing heavy police presence and fire vehicles.

The Lake County Sherriff’s Office said their officers were assisting Highland Park police with a shooting in the area.

Witnesses said the alleged gunman was on the roof of a store and fired into the parade crowd. Officials have not confirmed that information.

Law enforcement sources said at least two people have been killed. There are reports of multiple injuries.

The public is being urged to avoid the downtown area.

Officials said Fourth Fest, scheduled to start at noon, has been canceled. Metra service near the area has been suspended.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Paramedics from half-a-dozen departments with tactical unit in response to Highland Park shooting ⁦@WGNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/Cag1Axqm9t — Julian Crews (@JulianCrewsWGN) July 4, 2022