Police: Rape suspect, freed due to coronavirus, kills accuser

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A rape suspect released from jail earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic allegedly killed his accuser last month, according to police in Virginia.

Ibraham Elkahlil Bouaichi, 33, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Alexandria police officers saw the suspect in a car in Maryland. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a chase began and Bouaichi crashed in Prince George’s County.

The Washington Post reports he shot himself and was listed in grave condition on Thursday.

Bouaichi was indicted last year on rape, strangulation and abduction charges. The victim testified against him in December.

Circuit Court Judge Nolan Dawkins released Bouaichi due to coronavirus concerns while he waited for trial. He was released on $25,000 bond with the requirement that he only leave his home to meet with lawyers.

On July 29, Bouaichi went to the victim’s home and killed her outside her apartment, police said. The woman was a native of Venezuela and did not have family in the United States, according to The Associated Press.

Judge Dawkins, who retired in June, did not respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment. Bouaichi’s attorneys, Manuel Leiva and Frank Salvato, said in a statement that they were “certainly saddened by the tragedy both families have suffered here.”

The lawyers also said they “were looking forward to trial. Unfortunately the pandemic continued the trial date by several months and we didn’t get the chance to put forth our case.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.