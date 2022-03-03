Police: Rantoul Township High School student found with gun

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police said a 16-year-old was arrested Thursday after they found him with a loaded gun at Rantoul Township High School.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Justin Bouse said officers got a call around 9:15 a.m. that a student possibly had a gun. When they got to the school, the student was detained and they found the loaded gun in his coat.

Officers then discovered the gun was stolen from Douglas County in 2020. “The police department does not have specific information on the Douglas County case,” said Bouse.

The student was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary unlawful use/possession of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm charges.

“The Rantoul Police Department would like to thank the school staff for quickly notifying officers of their concern,” said Bouse. “With this quick action, officers were able to address a serious situation while maintaining the safety and security of the school.” He continued to say that if you see something, say something and let officers know if you have any information about illegal guns or gun violence.