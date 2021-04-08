1 dead, 4 hospitalized after Bryan, Texas shooting

The scene in Bryan, Texas where a shooting at a business killed one and injured four. (Jessica Riveras/KWKT)

BRYAN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Police say one person is dead and four are injured in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, and the shooter was not in custody.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believes the shooting suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location.

By the time officers arrived, the shooter was gone, Buske said. The shooting took place in the bays in a plant where employees make cabinets.

Employees were being interviewed, Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said earlier, and witnesses had identified a suspect. Police were looking for the suspected shooter, James said, but he could not describe that person.

“At this site, when law enforcement showed up it was already over with,” James said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent agents and dogs to the scene of the shooting, said spokesman Deon Washington. He could not provide more detail on what happened and said “it’s a pretty rapidly evolving situation.”

Police asked people to stay away from the business.

