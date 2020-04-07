Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Police in Texas arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading coronavirus

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CARROLLTON, Texas — Police in Texas have arrested a teenager who allegedly claimed she had contracted coronavirus and planned to infect others.

Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, is charged with making terroristic threats for content she posted on Snapchat.

According to police, this is a third-degree felony charge.

According to Carrollton police, the 18-year-old, went on social media and said she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “willfully spreading it.”

Police said they “currently have no proof” the suspect tested positive.

Maradiaga was arraigned and her bond was set at $20,000 before she was transferred to the Denton County Jail. She is ordered to quarantine for 21 days upon release from custody as a precaution, police said.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular