SALEM, Ill. – Police found a secret drug lab in one southern Illinois home while responding to a call for service earlier this week.

The Salem Police Department says the discovery happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Pruyn Street. No arrests have been made in the investigation as of Saturday.

According to documents obtained by FOX 2, one person who had an order of protection called police to check the home on South Pruyn Street. The caller wanted to verify whether the person who lived at that home had returned.

While checking the home, police entered the basement and found what was described as a “clandestine drug lab.” Salem police have not yet disclosed what kind of drugs or items might have been found.

Officers evacuated the home and called the Illinois State Police Meth Response Team, the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force, and the Salem Fire Protection District for assistance. The meth response team helped removed the drug lab from the home.

The Salem Police Department has not yet disclosed any suspect details. Officers are awaiting test results from the drug lab and its contents to determine the next steps for proceeding with the investigation.